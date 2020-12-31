Menu
A young girl is in a serious condition on the Gold Coast and a boy is fighting for life in Townsville after two separate near-drownings.
News

Two children rushed to hospital after nearly drowning

by Shiloh Payne, Sam Flanagan
31st Dec 2020 1:21 PM
A girl has been rushed to hospital after a near-drowning on the Gold Coast.

Paramedics were called to Laycock Street in Surfers Paradise just before 10.30am after the primary school-aged girl nearly drowned in a pool.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Saunders Beach, Townsville, after a young child was pulled from the water.

A spokeswoman for the QAS said they were called to a private address around 11.30am after a young boy was pulled from a body of water.

He has since been taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

