Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Two cops charged with possession of dangerous drugs

by Shiloh Payne
8th Sep 2020 1:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two police officers have been suspended from duty and charged with the possession of dangerous drugs.

The pair were subject to an investigation in relation to Operation Sierra Edgehill, which began in March by the Ethical Standards Command into the alleged trafficking of dangerous drugs.

A 28-year-old senior constable from the South East Region was issued a notice to appear in court for supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing suspected property.

A senior constable from the Central Region, aged 29, was charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

The two men will appear in Southport Magistrates court on October 26.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks qld police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What a La Nina alert means for the Whitsundays

        Premium Content What a La Nina alert means for the Whitsundays

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the chance of a La Nina weather pattern has increased to 70 per cent.

        Calls to extend visas to bolster next year’s picking season

        Premium Content Calls to extend visas to bolster next year’s picking season

        Rural Bowen Gumlu Growers Association president said the industry had ‘just managed to...

        IN COURT: 32 people appearing in Bowen court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 32 people appearing in Bowen court today

        Crime Full list of everyone scheduled to appear at Bowen Magistrates Court today.

        Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        Premium Content Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        News One new case of COVID-19 recorded overnight