Menu
Login
News

Two dead after collision on Burnett Highway

9th Sep 2018 7:32 AM

TWO people have died in a crash between two vehicles on the Burnett Highway overnight.

A sedan and a four-wheel-drive collided around 10am about 7km south of Gayndah, say police.

Two people have died following a traffic crash on the Burnett Highway south of Gayndah overnight.

The two male occupants of the sedan were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male and female occupants of the four-wheel-drive sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the incident.

burnett hwy crash editors picks fatality forensic crash unit
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    News THIS year marks 50 years since Australian troops took part The Battle of Coral and Balmoral - a bloody three week campaign.

    Prior to box for North Queensland title

    Prior to box for North Queensland title

    News Prior to box for North Queensland title

    Backpackers deflated after Island adventure falls flat

    Backpackers deflated after Island adventure falls flat

    News "This is either going to end in tragedy or a hilarious news story"

    Local Partners