POLICE are investigating after a man in his 20s died after a quad bike accident near Kingaroy.

The accident happened on Boonenne Ellesmere Rd at Taabinga about 11.50am.

Early investigations suggest the bike crashed into an embankment after hitting the shoulder of the road.

A 26-year-old Kingaroy man was taken to Kingaroy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Forensic officers are investigating and police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam vision to contact them.

In another accident, a 78-year-old woman was killed when her car and a truck collided on the Warrego Highway Bypass near Oakey.

It's believed the woman was turning into Toowoomba Rd when the collision occurred.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver, 62, was not injured.

Road Policing Unit Acting-Sergeant Jason Burrows said it was a tragedy to lose a life on the first weekend of relaxed COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"It is always sad when there is a crash that results in an injury or fatality," he said.

Originally published as Two dead in separate road crashes