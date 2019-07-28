Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have been killed in car accidents in Queensland overnight.
Two people have been killed in car accidents in Queensland overnight.
News

Two dead, one injured in Queensland crashes

28th Jul 2019 7:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have died in separate road crashes in Queensland.

A man was killed after his four-wheel drive hit a semi-trailer on the Diamantina Development Rd, west of Quilpie, in the state's southwest.

Police said the collision occurred about 7pm on Saturday night.

Just after midnight a car hit a parked vehicle in Goodna, southwest of Brisbane.

Police attended and the driver was given CPR but died at the scene.

A man is fighting for his life after his car smashed into a tree on a highway in Central Queensland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Dawson Highway, west of Biloela, just after 6pm last night.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man was unconscious and trapped by the car's dashboard when paramedics arrived.

He was taken to Biloela Hospital by rescue helicopter.

More Stories

crash death editors picks motoring

Top Stories

    Become a guardian of iconic coral reef

    Become a guardian of iconic coral reef

    News Two workshops will educate those young and old during the Great Barrier Reef Festival.

    Equestrian competitors converge on Proserpine

    premium_icon Equestrian competitors converge on Proserpine

    Sport Sixty competitors take part in equestrian show.

    Festival fundraiser to bring the laughs

    Festival fundraiser to bring the laughs

    News All set for Comedy Gala by the Sea.

    VOTE: One of these babies will be Bowen's cutest bub

    premium_icon VOTE: One of these babies will be Bowen's cutest bub

    Parenting Local babies flash their most heart-melting grin for the win