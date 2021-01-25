Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men have died in a single vehicle crash in Taabinga this morning. Photo/File
Two men have died in a single vehicle crash in Taabinga this morning. Photo/File
News

Two dead, one injured in horror Burnett crash

Tristan Evert
24th Jan 2021 1:27 PM | Updated: 25th Jan 2021 4:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have died and another man has been injured following a single vehicle traffic crash in Taabinga this morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate just before 4.30am a silver station wagon was travelling south west along the Bunya Highway when it left the roadway and overturned.

As a result of the crash a 34-year-old man and 39-year-old man died from their injuries.

A 24-year-old male passenger was transported to Kingaroy Hospital and was subsequently transferred to Brisbane via helicopter for treatment of his injuries.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations into the crash.

editors picks south burnett car crash taabinga car crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Shocking rate of our aged care abuse

        Premium Content Revealed: Shocking rate of our aged care abuse

        News After recent revelations of deaths in aged care facilities, the shocking rate of abuse in Queensland homes has been laid bare.

        Queensland’s most dangerous crime hours revealed

        Premium Content Queensland’s most dangerous crime hours revealed

        Crime Not just thieves who get busy on the weekends.

        Crime, domestic violence and child protection figures rise

        Premium Content Crime, domestic violence and child protection figures rise

        Crime Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday figures have been released.

        Drunk Whitsunday driver smashes teen’s parked car

        Premium Content Drunk Whitsunday driver smashes teen’s parked car

        Crime Thousands of dollars in damage was done when he sideswiped the parked car...