Two degrees hotter with Illy

A STRONG love of regional Australia will bring one of Australia's most high profile hip-hop artists to Airlie Beach.

If the ARIA award-winning hit 'Papercuts', double platinum sensation 'Catch 22' and mind blowing 'You Say When' songs strike the right chord for you, then now is the time to book your tickets to see Illy perform at his best.

Illy's 'Two Degrees' tour of Airlie Beach comes after the release of ARIA #1 album Two Degrees and will be the most extensive tour of Australia to date.

This comes as his most successful track "Papercuts” came close to topping the charts, coming 7th in the Hottest 100 2016.

After officially hitting the road in July, Illy's tour will conclude at Canberra in November.

The Two Degrees Regional Tour follows Illy's largest ever capital city tour in March and April, which featured sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane. Illy has a superstar presence beyond Australian borders, having toured internationally both as a headline act and as a supporting entertainer to the Hilltop Hoods in the 2014 world tour in Europe

Illy also has a good history of regional touring, hitting the road with Groovin' The Moo Festival twice, along with a previous regional headline tour in 2014.

"(I'm) really psyched to get back on the road for such a huge run. It's been a couple years since last time, and this will be the biggest I've ever done. Let's get loose,” he said.

Illy's musical career has continued a sky-rocketing trajectory since the release of his first album 'Long Story Short' in 2009.

Since his ascension to fame he released a further three albums 'Chase', 'Bring it Back On' and 'Two Degrees'.

Bring it Back On was described as his "passion project” and a tribute to the burgeoning Hip-Hop scene.

The album won the "Best Urban Album” in the 2013 ARIA awards.

Juggling his role as an entertainer, Illy also serves a social role with his music.

One of his latest releases 'Back Around' was put together between Illy and composer Nick Martin to support the Queensland Government's Stop the Hurting - End Domestic Violence campaign.

Back-up vocals for the song were performed by 16-year-old Queensland Indigenous singer and songwriter Mi-Kaisha.

With less than a week to go before this Hip-Hop sensation rocks the Whitsundays, be sure to to lock in the September 16 date for a show which is sure to be remembered for many years.