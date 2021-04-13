Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Australia bushfires: US firefighters killed in air tanker crash identified
News

Two die in light plane crash near Canberra

by Georgia Clark
13th Apr 2021 7:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have died in a light plane crash involving an Essential Energy aircraft in the NSW Southern Tablelands.

The Cessna, fixed-wing aircraft crashed into a paddock on Tallagandra Lane in Sutton just outside Canberra at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

NSW Ambulance, ACT paramedics and the NSW Rural Fire Service were called to the scene but the two occupants were declared dead upon arrival.

Two people died in the plane crash at Sutton. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage
Two people died in the plane crash at Sutton. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

 

The crash scene in Sutton. Picture: 7News
The crash scene in Sutton. Picture: 7News

Essential Energy maintains the poles and wires that deliver electricity to 95 per cent of NSW.

Officers from The Hume Police District have commenced inquiries and a crime scene has been established.

Sutton resident Linda Bloom said she heard a plane flying low on Tuesday.

Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage
Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

 

Emergency services responded to the crach at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.
Emergency services responded to the crach at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

"I heard a plane flying very low. At the time I thought that's very low. And thought 'I hope it stays in the air'," she said.

Ms Blom said she frequently saw Essential Energy planes flying around the area to check on power lines.

Essential Energy declined to comment but did say they would issue a statement in due course.

Originally published as Two die in light plane crash near Canberra

More Stories

editors picks light plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mackay Whitsunday youth get a taste of being politicians

        Premium Content Mackay Whitsunday youth get a taste of being politicians

        Politics The Youth Parliament program gives youth aged 15-25 an experience of proposing law reforms, debating bills, engaging with community and speaking out on issues

        Second Aussie case of blood clot linked to Astra jab

        Premium Content Second Aussie case of blood clot linked to Astra jab

        News A second case involving an Aussie recipient of the AstraZeneca jab

        Why your weekly shop could skyrocket

        Why your weekly shop could skyrocket

        News Your supermarket shop could be about to cost you a whole lot more, after Aussie...

        $2000 fine: Whitsunday mother refuses roadside breath test

        Premium Content $2000 fine: Whitsunday mother refuses roadside breath test

        Crime The driver, who claimed police were picking on her, has copped a lengthy licence...