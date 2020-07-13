Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A total of 24 people were charged with 59 offences including producing dangerous drugs (plant cultivation), unlawfully possession of firearms and other drug offences.
A total of 24 people were charged with 59 offences including producing dangerous drugs (plant cultivation), unlawfully possession of firearms and other drug offences.
Crime

Dozens charged after police raid cannabis farm

Michael Nolan
13th Jul 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOTAL of 24 people were charged with 59 drug and weapon offences after police executed 15 search warrants in the Lockyer Valley.

The people charged include a 49-year-old Glenore Grove man who was charged with producing and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police allege the man had possession of 18 mature cannabis plants.

He will face Gatton Magistrates Court on August 17.

Lockyer Valley officers recovered 22 cannabis plants, varying quantities of drugs, including cannabis and ice, and one illegal rifle.

MORE STORIES:

Armed robber's escape from custody ends in more jail time

Man stabs brother in Harristown afternoon dispute

Fresh concern for region's border police

Police allege a 35-year-old Kensington Grove man was in possession of dangerous drugs, and was producing dangerous drugs, after they recovered two cannabis plants and shotgun shells from his property.

The July 10 operation was led by Constable Amanda Hollick from Gatton Police.

"I would like to thank those members of the community who provide us with information to keep our community safe and reduce the risk of harm from drugs and other crimes," she said.

"It is pleasing to see officers from across the Lockyer Valley working together as a team and demonstrates our commitment to community safety."

If you have information about drug production phone Policelink on 131 444.

cannabis crime police investigation
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Whitsunday postcodes propped up by JobKeeper

        premium_icon REVEALED: Whitsunday postcodes propped up by JobKeeper

        Business New data shows how many businesses across the region are reliant on JobKeeper as calls to extend the payment continue.

        Sick woman rescued from boat off Whitsunday coast

        premium_icon Sick woman rescued from boat off Whitsunday coast

        Breaking WATCH: RACQ CQ Rescue crew’s epic missions to keep rural residents and boaties safe...

        Mystery behind washed up boat at Shute Harbour solved

        premium_icon Mystery behind washed up boat at Shute Harbour solved

        Breaking Police were called to Shute Harbour this morning after an unattended boat was found...

        Man accused of sexual acts against dog and child

        premium_icon Man accused of sexual acts against dog and child

        Crime The prisoner, who is also charged with child rape, seeks government funding for...