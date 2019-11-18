Two drink drivers more than two times the limit

Three drink drivers and one drug driver faced Bowen Magistrates Court.

A BACKPACKER, caught driving at more than twice the legal alcohol limit while also driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, has been fined $1472 and lost his licence for six months.

Cedric Guillot, 28, of France - but who is living in Mundubbera - pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to drink driving over the middle alcohol limit, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police pulled Guillot over in Herbert St, Bowen, at 1.50am on October 12.

The court was told, when breath tested, Guillot recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.128.

The Holden Commodore had Western Australian number plates on it, but police checks found the vehicle had been unregistered since March 31, Sgt Myors said.

The car was also not eligible for insurance.

Duty lawyer Peta Vernon said Guillot had lived in Bowen for about a month.

She said he was "living out of his vehicle” and knew it was not registered.

Guillot was fined $700 and lost his licence for six months for drink driving.

He was fined a further $250 for driving an uninsured vehicle and $522 for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Guillot was one of three drink drivers to face Bowen Magistrates Court on November 5.

The second matter involved Bowen woman Angela Jayne Withers who was also caught drink driving more than twice the legal limit.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in court to driving over the middle alcohol limit.

Sgt Myors said Withers recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.116 when she was breath tested by police on Blue Water Parade at 12.10pm on September 25.

She told police at the time she had two cans of Captain Morgan pre-mixed spirits but, when representing herself in court, Withers admitted that "obviously I had more than that”.

Withers was fined $550 and lost her licence for six months.

In the third matter, French backpacker Anaee Maelle Fouquet was fined $350 and her driver's licence was disqualified for two months after she pleaded guilty to driving while over the general alcohol limit.

The 23-year-old recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.065 when she was breath tested on Powell St at 9.10pm on October 12.

Fouquet, who is from Paris but was in Bowen working in a packing shed at the time, told the court she had not planned to drive that night, but no-one else with her was able to drive.

Separately, James Robert Beath, 40, of Bowen, also faced court on driving charges.

He pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.

Sgt Myors told the court methamphetamines and cannabis were detected when he was drug tested on the Bruce Highway at Bowen at 9.19pm on September 21.

Beath's solicitor Peta Vernon told the court her client was suffering from manic depression and schizophrenia and had "trouble dealing with certain events”.

Beath was fined $750 and his licence was disqualified for six months.