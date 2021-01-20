‘Two hearts, one soul’: Partner’s tribute to crash victim

The partner of motorcyclist Jeffrey Jack Hansen has remembered him as a young man determined to have a positive future.

THE partner of motorcyclist killed in a Mareeba crash earlier this week has remembered him as a young man determined to have a positive future, while young people across Tablelands pay tribute to a "funny bugger" who was full of life and energy.

Jeffrey Jack Hansen, 33, died as a result of injuries sustained in a collision with a truck on the corner of Basalt St and Kennedy St in Mareeba about 2.50pm on Monday.

His long-term partner Jaylie Heaton said the pair had been inseparable since Mr Hansen got out of prison in November, and he was determined to forge ahead in life.

"He wanted to make things right, fix wrongs, and prove to be a good man and partner," Ms Heaton said.

"I guess he was in prison because sometimes we lose our way a bit, and need that to set our minds and priorities straight again.

"He had so much love for everyone, and would never judge the person or background, he was an equal, no matter who he was talking to."

The couple had a special code, they would say "elephant shoe" to each other - meaning "I love you".

"You see, if you speak the words 'elephant shoe' but without the sound at all, your lips look like they are saying 'I love you'," Ms Heaton said.

"He thought it was the best thing ever when I said that to him the first time, and it stuck.

"I don't know what to say, I don't believe he is gone. I'm still waiting for him to come home. We were two hearts with one soul," she said.

"His love for me will never leave - he always told me to never forget that he loves me."

Ms Hansen said he loved his daughter Sophie, 11, very much.

She said he was passionate about motorbikes.

"He did love motorbikes, his close friends told me he would pick up any bike deemed unfixable, and be riding those bikes like nothing had been wrong with them," she said.

Tablelands police Acting Insp Greg Giles said early investigations suggested the truck was travelling west on Basalt St and the motorbike was turning from Kennedy St.

The truck driver was assessed by paramedics and treated for shock, but did not suffer any physical injuries.

