A man and a woman were hospitalised after they were stuck in rough surf at Wurtulla Beach.
News

Two hospitalised after near-drowning on Coast beach

Ashley Carter
by
27th Nov 2018 7:06 AM

TWO people have been hospitalised after they almost drowned at a Sunshine Coast beach yesterday evening.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to a near-drowning at Wurtulla Beach, off Bellbird Ct, at 5.25pm.

Witnesses at the scene reported two Canadian tourists had got into trouble in the surf, and were pulled to safety by local passers by.

The QAS spokesman said a man, with injuries consistent with post immersion, and a woman in her 20s were treated at the scene.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the beach, but was not required.

The patients were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

