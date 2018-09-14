Menu
Login
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
News

Two hospitalised: driver hit with ticket after crash

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Sep 2018 8:21 AM

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash late last night.

Bundaberg police responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Boundary and Walker Sts at 10.15pm.

A Bundaberg police spokesman said one of the cars had driven through a red traffic light, colliding with another car that had right-of-way.

A 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.

The police spokesman said the man and the woman had suffered bruising from the crash and one had a potential fracture.

Both were in a stable condition.

The driver of one of the cars received an infringement notice for failing to stop at a red turn signal.

"People just need to take more care, really," the spokesman said.

bundaberg crash injuries qps rtc
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Back-to-back flags a Whitsunday goal for Sea Eagles

    Back-to-back flags a Whitsunday goal for Sea Eagles

    News Whitsunday Sea Eagles will playoff for their tenth AFL Mackay senior premiership against Eastern Swans at Harrup Park on Saturday night.

    Touch footy news and draw

    Touch footy news and draw

    News Touch footy news and draw

    Fishing industry concerned about vessel tracking system

    Fishing industry concerned about vessel tracking system

    News Not everyone is happy about the compulsory vessel tracking units

    Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

    Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

    News Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

    Local Partners