Paramedics were called to a car and motorbike crash at Tanawha at 5.45am. Photo: File

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car and motorbike crash at Tanawha this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to the crash on Crosby Hill Rd and Tanawha Rd at 5.45am.

A male motorbike rider was treated for an arm injury and a woman in her 40s sustained minor injuries.

They were both taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.