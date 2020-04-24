Two killed in Bruce Hwy head-on between car and truck

Traffic build up at the scene of this morning's crash south of Proserpine on the Bruce Highway. PICTURE: Matthew Haslberger Facebook

TWO people have died and a third person has been hospitalised in a horror head-on collision between a car and a truck near Proserpine this morning.

The crash occurred on the O'Connell River Bridge at Lethebrook, about 20km south of Proserpine, about 6am.

Paramedics assessed two patients for critical injuries and both died at the scene.

A third person - a man aged in his 40s - has been transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said that fire crews had been charged with cleaning the highway of oil and fuel and debris.

The Bruce Highway remains closed at the O'Connell River near Lethebrook.

Motorists in the area are advised about lengthy delays.

Avoid travel on the Bruce Highway south of Proserpine. There has been a serious crash at Oconnel River. pic.twitter.com/dyZ44YVt0A — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 23, 2020

All lanes of the highway are blocked, with lengthy delays expected.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

