Two men charged after police confrontation

TWO men will face Proserpine Magistrates Court charged with assaulting and obstructing a police officer following a disturbance in the early hours of the morning.

Whitsunday police officers arrived at a gathering of 30-40 people at Airlie Esplanade and Coconut Drive at 3.15am this morning following an excessive noise complaint.

While officers asked people to leave the area and took steps to stop an intoxicated person from driving a number of people are understood to have harassed the police - leading to a physical confrontation.

The two men charged by police are aged 23 and 24 and are due to face court on June 26.