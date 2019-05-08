50km road rage pursuit ends in stabbing

One of the cars involved in the road rage pursuit. Picture: Sarah Matray

One of the cars involved in the road rage pursuit. Picture: Sarah Matray

Two men chased each other more than 50km during a road rage incident in Melbourne last night, before one of them was stabbed outside a police station.

One man was stabbed and another had facial injuries after the road rage incident escalated into a bloody fight outside the Melbourne police station.

Police say a 54-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Berwick, were driving along the Tullamarine Freeway at Essendon about 8pm on Tuesday when the initial altercation occurred.

They were allegedly also involved in a crash in the Domain Tunnel.

The pair followed each other for 50km to the Glen Waverley police station where they began fighting, leaving the younger man with stab wounds in the forearm and leg while the older man suffered facial injuries.

"Investigators wish to speak to anyone who saw the Golf and Navara on the Tullamarine or Monash Freeways and an alleged crash between the two vehicles in the Domain Tunnel," Victoria Police said in a statement.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with further information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.