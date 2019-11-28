Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.
Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.
Crime

Gary Ryan suffered 59 stab wounds from swords before he died

by Aaron Bunch
28th Nov 2019 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men ambushed a Queensland father with swords and left him to bleed to death from 59 stab wounds on a rural property, a court has heard.

Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.

The men were sentenced to life in prison, with Justice Martin Burns saying the parole authorities will need to think long and hard before ever considering them for release.

Mr Ryan's ex-wife Marilyn Anne Ryan, 39, and family friend Jessica Lee Roebuck, 22, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

crime editors picks gary ryan mark stephen crump murder trevor spencer violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church progress moving slowly, but the hard hats are on

        premium_icon Church progress moving slowly, but the hard hats are on

        News “There was quite extensive damage from the cyclone that wasn’t immediately apparent and has begun to show more over time”

        • 28th Nov 2019 1:00 PM
        Pin pulled on mine plans promising hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon Pin pulled on mine plans promising hundreds of jobs

        Business The CQ mine was pegged to inject more than $60 million into the local economy.

        • 28th Nov 2019 12:30 PM
        Lengthy ferry cut-off avoided during Shute rebuild

        premium_icon Lengthy ferry cut-off avoided during Shute rebuild

        News Solution found after petition with hundreds of signatures tabled.

        More help needed to sort lids for kids for recycling program

        premium_icon More help needed to sort lids for kids for recycling program

        News All hands on deck wanted for booming recycling program.