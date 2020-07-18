Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Last night, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton where two men sustained burns to their hands and feet. Photo: Allan Reinikka
Last night, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton where two men sustained burns to their hands and feet. Photo: Allan Reinikka
News

FIRE HEROES! Two men rush into burning tent to save children

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Jul 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men suffered burns to their hands and feet last night after they rushed into a burning tent to save two young children on a property north of Rockhampton.

At 11.11pm, paramedics were called to a property off Styx Rd, Ogmore, where two men in their 20s and a child had reportedly suffered burns.

One of the men was flown to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue in a serious but stable condition with significant burns to his hands and feet.

One of the children sustained minor burns to his leg and did not require transport to hospital.

His father sustained burns to the souls of his feet and was transported by road to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

burns ogmore queensland ambulance service racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Baby dies in drowning incident

    Baby dies in drowning incident
    • 18th Jul 2020 11:13 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen dad risked daughter’s life on ‘doomed sea voyage’

        premium_icon Bowen dad risked daughter’s life on ‘doomed sea voyage’

        News They had to abandon ship and swim through open water to be saved after embarking at night during a strong wind warning.

        Former skipper says MCU inclusion good for football

        premium_icon Former skipper says MCU inclusion good for football

        Sport Michael Lyall says questions will be asked of Magpies Crusaders if they don’t run...

        Great news for Mackay swimmers ahead of state champs

        premium_icon Great news for Mackay swimmers ahead of state champs

        Swimming A change to the qualifying requirements for the Queensland Short Course...

        Ice addict ‘just helping her friends’ find drugs

        premium_icon Ice addict ‘just helping her friends’ find drugs

        Crime The 28-year-old Mackay mother was facing up to a 2.5 year jail term.