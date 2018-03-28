Menu
Two men taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

Tegan Annett
TWO men were taken to hospital after they were involved in a Bruce Hwy car crash near Miriam Vale.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service were called to the scene shortly before 3am.

The crash involved one car.

A QAS spokesperson said the two people were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A QPS spokesperson said the car was off the road, so it did not need to be closed.

He said the car was still on the side of the road.

bruce hwy car crash gladstone police miriam vale queensland ambulance service

