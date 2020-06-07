Menu
Two children are unaccounted for and 11 others are in hospital after a fire destroyed a home overnight.
Two children missing and 11 others injured during house fire

by Alex Turner-Cohen
7th Jun 2020 10:54 AM

A fire tore through a Victorian home last night with 13 people believed to have been inside.

Eleven people were rushed to hospital and another two - both believed to be children - are missing after the house fire in Tyaak, central Victoria, a rural community 100km north of Melbourne.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Cunninghams Road about 11.40pm last night.

It took 15 fire crews more than two hours to put out the fire in the two-bedroom home.

Eleven people were injured in the blaze, including children, and all have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A rescue helicopter helped transported the injured to hospital.
Footage from the scene shows rescue helicopters and ambulances transporting the injured to hospital.

A crime scene has been set up at the home, but the exact circumstances around how the fire was lit are yet to be determined, Victoria Police said in a statement.

9News captured injured residents being loaded into an ambulance.
