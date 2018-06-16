Menu
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating two crashes involving motorcycles on southeast Queensland roads on Friday.
Two motorcyclists killed in horror crashes

by Sophie Chirgwin
16th Jun 2018 8:45 AM

IN A horror day on southeast Queensland roads, two motorcyclists have lost their lives in separate accidents.

In the first incident, a man died after losing control of his motorcycle in Advancetown in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Preliminary information indicates that the 40-year-old man was riding eastbound along Nerang Murwillumbah Road around 1pm on Friday, when he has collided with a gutter at the intersection of Parkway Drive.

The man was declared deceased at the scene.

A second man was killed in an unrelated accident at Logan Village on Friday night.

Emergency services responded to the incident about 8:06pm following reports of a motorcycle and truck crash.

Queensland Ambulance Service media have confirmed the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police have closed the intersection of Waterford Tamborine Rd and Anzac Avenue and urge motorists to avoid the area.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.

It comes after a shocking week on Queensland roads, including a similar incident two days ago where a 47-year-old male motorcyclist was fatally hit by a truck while driving home from work at Archerfield.

