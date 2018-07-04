Two new guards to hit the Airlie beat in Safe Night Precinct

Elite Security guard Vania Kelemete with Safe Night Precinct committee member Jarryd Barclay, Rest and Recovery's Torii Kelly, Safe Night secretary Margie Murphy and security guard Ralph Kelemete celebrate new funding for security personnel in Airlie Beach.

Elite Security guard Vania Kelemete with Safe Night Precinct committee member Jarryd Barclay, Rest and Recovery's Torii Kelly, Safe Night secretary Margie Murphy and security guard Ralph Kelemete celebrate new funding for security personnel in Airlie Beach. Peter Carruthers

THE streets of Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct will have an additional public safety factor from this Friday night when the SNP Street Security program begins.

The project is funded through the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation and the SNP grants funding program as part of the Queensland Government's Tackling Alcohol-Fuelled Violence Policy.

Two security guards will conduct roaming foot patrols within the Airlie Beach SNP from 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays and special event nights.

The Airlie Beach SNP committee believes the patrols will reduce incidents on the streets that sometimes occur between venues, late night eateries and the taxi rank or when people are walking home or to their accommodation after a night out.

Airlie Beach SNP committee secretary Margie Murphy said the new security guards will be on the streets during the busiest weekend hours to provide additional safety.

"And they will support the Rest and Recovery unit staff who already do a fantastic job minimising harm to alcohol and drug-affected patrons within the precinct,” she said.

"The guards will be friendly and approachable and be able to give directions to the taxi rank and accommodation to tourists and be there to generally uphold the values of the precinct as a fun and safe place for a night out and definitely an assault-free zone.”

Security personnel will be able to detect persons breaching bans from venues or the precinct and alert police so they are removed.

"Sometimes troublemakers on the street have not even been into any venues so it is not really up to venue security to deal with any issues they cause,” Mrs Murphy said.