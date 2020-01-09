Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two new rockets fired near US Embassy

by Gavin Fernando
9th Jan 2020 9:18 AM

TWO new rockets have been fired into the Green Zone in Baghdad.

The Green Zone is where several diplomatic countries host their embassies and foreign missions.

Sirens went off at the US embassy which suggest the rockets came down near the building, Sky News reported.

The Iraqi military said there were no casualties from the rockets.

"Two Katyusha rockets fall inside the Green Zone without causing casualties. Details to follow," the military said.

Two loud blasts followed by sirens had been heard in Baghdad, witnesses said. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack came nearly 24 hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing American and other coalition forces in retaliation for the US killing top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Just before midnight, AFP's correspondents in Baghdad heard two loud blasts followed by the wailing security sirens of the Green Zone.

 

More Stories

Show More
baghdad donald trump editors picks green zone iran iranian missile iraq missiles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young rider’s nerves of steel earn him world ranking

        premium_icon Young rider’s nerves of steel earn him world ranking

        News The Proserpine bull rider held his own against international competition in Las Vegas last year.

        Police probe truckie's death and horror bridge find

        premium_icon Police probe truckie's death and horror bridge find

        News Two men die on region's roads in tragic circumstances

        A beer to help bushfire victims

        premium_icon A beer to help bushfire victims

        News The Reef Gateway Hotel will host an Australia Day event to help put a roof over the...

        Friendships made during 20 years at markets

        premium_icon Friendships made during 20 years at markets

        News Steve and Jenni Fraser have been selling their photos and paintings at the Airlie...