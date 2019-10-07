Two people fall 30m at popular tourism hots pot

VERTICAL RESCUE: Two people fell at Kondalilla falls this afternoon. Photo: File

UPDATE 4.45pm:

CREWS are working to free two people stranded on a cliff face after falling 30m at Kondalilla Falls.

One of the patients was winched by helicopter from the cliff about 4.30pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews worked to rescue the other.

Both suffered only minor injuries.

BREAKING:

TWO people have fallen 30m at Kondalilla Falls this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a woman in her 20s and a male in his 30s suffered only minor injuries in the fall at 3pm.

It is believed they fell from a point close to the falls at the tourism hot spot.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to reach the pair in a "vertical rescue job".