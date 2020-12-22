Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Two people found dead in home

by Shayla Bulloch
22nd Dec 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRIME scene has been set up at a home in Gulliver where two people have been found dead.

Police rushed to the home on Fulham Rd, Gulliver about 9.30am to reports of a disturbance.

Initial reports indicate two people have died, and a child is being assessed by paramedics.

At this stage, their cause of death is uncertain, but the Townsville Bulletin understands that the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Police have set up a crime scene at a Gulliver home where two people have been found dead.
Police have set up a crime scene at a Gulliver home where two people have been found dead.

A crime scene has been set up around the unit block, with police tape wrapped around the entire property.

Multiple emergency crews are on scene, with police speaking to neighbours.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Two people found dead in home

More Stories

crime dead queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Next major step in new Whitsunday childcare centre

        Premium Content Next major step in new Whitsunday childcare centre

        Parenting Plans show a building just a stone’s throw from Airlie Beach has been earmarked for development.

        Cannons dominate pool in state championships

        Premium Content Cannons dominate pool in state championships

        Swimming The swimmers weren’t the only ones who walked away with some silverware.

        • 22nd Dec 2020 11:00 AM
        Man suffers ‘significant’ injury in Bowen car fire

        Premium Content Man suffers ‘significant’ injury in Bowen car fire

        News Emergency services rushed to the scene of a car fire on the Bruce Highway.

        Bookings wipeout: Border chaos to cost millions

        Premium Content Bookings wipeout: Border chaos to cost millions

        News Border closure a $250m king hit for Queensland tourism