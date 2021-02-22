Menu
CRASH ROLLOVER: There were two separate car rollovers in the Whitsunday region overnight.
Two people injured after separate Whitsunday car rollovers

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 7:30 AM
Emergency services attended two separate car rollovers in Whitsunday overnight Sunday.

A man was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition following a single-vehicle rollover on Shute Harbour Rd and Rifle Range Rd in Cannon Valley at 3.20am.

In another incident, a woman was injured after a car crashed down an embankment on Mandalay Rd about 9pm.

She was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there were no traffic delays in both areas at this time.

