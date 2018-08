Two people have been injured following a crash at Buderim this morning.

A WOMAN in her 40s has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash at Buderim this morning.

A Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to Kayleigh Drive at 8.16am treated two people at the scene.

A woman with back and leg pain was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition and the other patient declined treatment, the spokeswoman said.

No delays were expected in the area.