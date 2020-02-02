Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape.
Police tape. Contributed
Crime

Two people shot dead at Florida funeral

2nd Feb 2020 8:00 AM

Gunfire has erupted at a funeral in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement on Saturday that the shooting happened at the Victory City Church shortly after 2.30pm.

They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. The wounded were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

No arrests were made and no further information was immediately available.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.

More Stories

Show More
crime florida funeral shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

        premium_icon New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

        News Whitsunday Regional Council are taking expressions of interest for a previously unutilised area.

        Sassy new business unites dance community

        premium_icon Sassy new business unites dance community

        News A new business, started by two ‘dance mums’, is hoping to be a central hub for the...

        Healthy habits: A century of tea, lollies and memories

        premium_icon Healthy habits: A century of tea, lollies and memories

        Local Faces A Bowen resident has just turned 100-years-old, with her family giving out the...

        Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        premium_icon Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        News One man’s heartbreaking story has triggered a push for measures other than...