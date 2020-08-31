Council launches probe into city backyard dog attack

MONDAY, 5:38PM: A TOOWOOMBA regional council investigation has been launched after a dog attack at a Harlaxton property earlier this afternoon.

Toowoomba Regional Council environmental health portfolio leader Cr Tim McMahon said all reported dog attacks were treated seriously.

"Council has started an investigation into an incident that was reported at Harlaxton," Cr McMahon said.

"TRC Animal Management officers attended a residence and seized two dogs.

"It is totally unacceptable in any community for a person or another animal to be attacked by a dog."

He said as the investigation was now continuing no further comment could be made.

"Council undertakes all actions strictly in accordance with the State Government's Animal Management Act 2008," Cr McMahon said.

"Dog owners have a responsibility to maintain control of their dogs in public at all times.

"They also have a duty to ensure dogs are properly enclosed in private yards and do not wander."

MONDAY, 4.30PM: A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said two people, one in their 20s and one in their 30s, had been transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with significant bites and lacerations after a dog attack.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said initial reports stated a woman had been attacked in the backyard of a property by three dogs.

He said council had secured the animals and removed them from the property following the attack.

EARLIER: MULTIPLE ambulance crews are at the scene of a dog attack in Harlaxton, which happened just after 3pm.

It has been reported by the Queensland Ambulance Service that two patients are being treated for significant injuries after being attacked by multiple dogs at a location just off the New England Highway.

More to follow.