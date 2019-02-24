Two people taken to hospital following collision
6.50PM UPDATE: TWO people have been transported to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Cannon Valley on Sunday night.
The collision took place on Gregory-Cannon Valley Road and Shute Harbour Road about 6.15pm.
One person has been transported in a stable condition to Mackay Hospital, with another person, also reported in a stable condition, transported to Proserpine Hospital.
EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are on the scene following a two-vehicle collision on Gregory-Cannon Valley Road and Shute Harbour Road in Cannon Valley about 6.15pm on Sunday night.
Two patients are being assessed at the scene.