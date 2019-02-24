Two people taken to hospital following collision

Two people have been transported to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Cannon Valley on Sunday night.

6.50PM UPDATE: TWO people have been transported to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Cannon Valley on Sunday night.

The collision took place on Gregory-Cannon Valley Road and Shute Harbour Road about 6.15pm.

One person has been transported in a stable condition to Mackay Hospital, with another person, also reported in a stable condition, transported to Proserpine Hospital.

