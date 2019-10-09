Two police officers fired shots at man: Superintendent

A man was shot after he allegedly smashed his way through the back doors of the Bowen Police Station.

A man was shot after he allegedly smashed his way through the back doors of the Bowen Police Station. Katy Ward

UPDATE 1.30PM: POLICE have confirmed two officers fired shots at a man after he allegedly smashed through the door at Bowen Police Station yesterday afternoon.



Mackay Police Acting Superintendent Ian Haughton said eight police officers and two administration staff had been in the Powell St police station when the 35-year-old Bowen man broke in through the back door of the station around 2.30pm.



The man was allegedly brandishing a knife at police



Four police officers were directly involved in the incident, while another four were involved in the aftermath, Acting Superintendent Haughton said.



Another two officers on patrol also returned to the station.



Acting Superintendent Haughton confirmed two officers were involved in firing at the man.



The man has undergone surgery in Townsville Hospital for a serious hand injury as well as an abdomen injury.



He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.



Acting Superintendent Haughton said the man's family, who are Bowen residents, had been contacted by police.



"(Police are) still progressing inquiries to establish the person's frame of mind and motivation for being here (in the police station)," he said.



Police are still asking for help from anyone who was in the Bowen city centre between 2.15pm and 2.30pm yesterday and may have seen anything related to the incident.



They are also asking anyone with dash cam footage of the area at that time to come forward.



Anyone with information can contact Police Link on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

EARLIER: A man who was shot by police after he allegedly broke into the Bowen Police Station on Wednesday afternoon remains in Townsville Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police this morning confirmed investigations into the incident were continuing.

"This will be a protracted investigation," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Police shot the 35-year-old Bowen man at 2.30pm after he allegedly smashed through the back doors of the station with a chain.

Powell St Bowen : Scenes at Bowen Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.

During a briefing outside the police station yesterday, Mackay Police Acting Superintendent Ian Haughton said the man was 'threatening' as he forced his way into the station allegedly wielding a knife.

Police initially used tasers on the man but they were unsuccessful.

Officers then shot the man, striking him in the hand and abdomen.

No officers were hurt in the incident and police at the scene rendered first aid as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

Police opened fire on a 35-year-old Bowen man, after he allegedly forced his way into the Bowen police station wielding a knife. Katy Ward

The man was transported to Bowen Hospital in a serious condition about 2.55pm, and shortly after airlifted to Townsville Hospital where he arrived at 6pm in a stable, but serious condition.

The matter is being investigated by Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.