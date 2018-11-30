Menu
A man and woman have been rescued after they became stuck on Mount Tibrogargan overnight.
Breaking

Two rescued after being stranded on mountain overnight

Ashley Carter
by
30th Nov 2018 7:50 AM

TWO climbers have been rescued after they spent the night on Mount Tibrogargan at the Glass House Mountains.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the man and woman called 000 at 1.30am.

Firefighters were advised to bring the pair down at first light and were in constant communication with them throughout the morning.

It's understood they became stuck on the north-eastern side of the mountain during their descent.

The couple have now been rescued.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

