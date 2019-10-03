Two taken to hospital after Cannon Valley crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash at Cannon Valley this morning.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash at Cannon Valley this morning. Monique Preston

Six people were involved in a crash on Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd at Cannon Valley this morning .

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said ambulance crews were called to the two-vehicle crash on Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd, near Crofton Creek, at 8.05am.

Two people were taken to Proserpine Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition, the spokeswoman said.

A woman in her 40s was suffering from neck and back pain, while a girl had neck pain.

Four other people were also involved in the crash.