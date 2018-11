CRASH: Two people were taken to hospital after a crash last night.

EMERGENCY services were called to Mount Tabor Rd last night after a car rolled over as it crashed down an embankment.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said no one was trapped after the crash, which occurred about 6pm.

Two occupants had managed to get out of the vehicle by the time the fire crew arrived.

Two people were taken to Warwick Hospital following the crash in a stable condition.