Two injured teens flown to hospital after Teewah rollover

Photo taken at the scene last night. Picture: Debbie Mclean

Paramedics and two rescue helicopters were called to Teewah Beach at 6.49pm last night following a single-vehicle rollover.

One of the teenagers involved was a male in his late teens who sustained an arm injury and suspected head injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the second teenager sustained facial injuries.

Both patients were flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

