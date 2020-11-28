Menu
FIGHT: Three people were taken to hospital after a fight in Airlie Beach overnight.
Crime

Two teens, one man taken to hospital after street brawl

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
28th Nov 2020 5:52 PM
MOSTLY teenagers were involved in a street brawl at Airlie Beach in the early hours this morning resulting in paramedics taking three injured people to hospital.

At least six people took part in a violent altercation at Golden Orchid Drive and Waterson Way.

Police issued four move on directions to teens ages 16 to 18 following a violent altercation at Airlie Beach.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers called to the scene gave “move on directions” to four teen males aged 16 to 18 at 3.40am.

He said two more men, aged 18 and 28, were named in a public nuisance report but were not given an infringement notice or charged.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said police called paramedics, who took three people to Proserpine Hospital with multiple injuries.

Two patients, males in their late teens, were treated for head cuts and facial injuries with spinal precaution respectively.

Another man, in his 20s, was also taken to hospital with facial injuries and spinal precautions.

