2TG Thai restaurant co-owner Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom at work in the kitchen of the new Thai restaurant at Red Edge shopping centre, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Food & Entertainment

Two Thai girls set to fire up Toowoomba's street food scene

Michael Nolan
by
1st Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Thai women are on a mission to bring their homeland's vibrant street food culture to Toowoomba foodies.

Rungsaeng Leksombun and Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom opened 2TG (Two Thai Girls) Thai Restaurant two weeks ago.

The pair are all about fast, fresh and authentic food.

"I like Thai street food and I try to cook similar food to what you would find in Thailand," chef Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom said.

"When they cook Thai food in Australia it is a little bit changed from what they have in Thailand to suit Australian tastes.

"We do the Thai street food style, so everything is quick and keeps the taste of street food."

2TG Thai owners Rungsaeng Leksombun (left) and Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom welcome customers to their restaurant at Red Edge shopping centre, Friday, June 28, 2019.
The pair are from central Thailand and have retained the Chinese influences found in food from that part of the world.

"My family had a restaurant in Thailand, but I am half Chinese, so the food is going to be little bit Chinese," owner Ms Leksombun said.

"My favorite dish is stir-fried glass noodles with seafood."

2TG Thai Restaurant is located at the Red Edge Shopping Centre, off James St.

2tg thai restaurant thai street food toowoomba restaurants toowoomba thai restaurant
Toowoomba Chronicle

