Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
News

Two to face court over child found dead on minibus

by Jack Lawrie
25th Feb 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a three-year-old boy inside a minibus at Edmonton last Tuesday.

The boy was allegedly collected from a Mount Sheridan address around 9am in order to attend daycare.

It is alleged he was left inside the vehicle unattended for a number of hours before being located dead on Stokes Street, Edmonton about 3.15pm.

Two have been charged with manslaughter tragic death of a boy, 3, in a minibus at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Two have been charged with manslaughter tragic death of a boy, 3, in a minibus at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The alleged driver of the bus, a 45-year-old Bentley Park man and a 34-year-old female employee from Manunda who was also on the bus have been charged with one count each of manslaughter.

They are due to face Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

child childcare death manslaughter charge minibus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s dabble in drug-trafficking ‘short and unsophisticated’

        premium_icon Man’s dabble in drug-trafficking ‘short and unsophisticated’

        Crime A “street-level dealer”, the court heard he had about 30 customers

        Council rates well in audit, change needed to maintain

        premium_icon Council rates well in audit, change needed to maintain

        News Council scored well across the board but one key adjustment is needed for economic...

        NAME AND SHAME: Whitsunday drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Whitsunday drink and drug drivers face court

        News This week’s drink and drug driver wrap-up of people appearing in Proserpine...

        Business owner says coronavirus aid will do “little” to help

        premium_icon Business owner says coronavirus aid will do “little” to help

        News Fishermen grateful for help but funds could take too long to arrive