Two transport companies collapse
AN administrator has been appointed to two Brisbane transport companies.
David Clout, of David Clout & Associates, was appointed administrator of both First Choice Haulage and Sam Gill Corporation on Wednesday. The companies list their sole director as Forestdale-based Sukhvinder Singh.
According to Sam Gill Corporation's website, the Rocklea-based company operated a fleet of crane trucks servicing the construction, commercial and retail sectors. Logan Village-based First Haulage provided long-distance freight and pallet services as well as operating a driving school.
"Our freight services are the best in the region for a reason, we are efficient and reliable," Sam Gill Corp says on its website.
"We have a wide range of vehicles to choose from that we select to fit your cargo transport needs, all of which are fuel-efficient and leave the smallest carbon footprint possible."
The website said Sam Gill Corp had a modern fleet of company owned vehicles ranging in size from 6 ton flatbeds to semi-trailers with or without cranes fitted.
"We also have extendable semi-trailers capable of carrying lengths in excess of 25 meters," it said.
Mr Singh and Mr Clout were unavailable for comment.
Both companies will hold a creditors' meeting on February 1.
