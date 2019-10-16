Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young man was treated by paramedics after crashing his motorbike near Clermont on Monday night.
A young man was treated by paramedics after crashing his motorbike near Clermont on Monday night.
News

Two truck collision at Bruce Hwy intersection

Maddelin McCosker
16th Oct 2019 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GAS examiner was required at the scene of a two truck crash on the Bruce Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood an LGP tanker and another truck crashed at the intersection of Anglewood Rd and Ogmore Rd at 4.45pm, south of the Waverly Creek rest area.

All emergency services were notified of the crash, with two QFES crews on scene as well as paramedics from QAS.

Paramedics assessed three patients at the scene, two had no injuries and the third sustained minor injuries.

All three declined transportation to hospital.

Fuel and oil had leaked onto the road following the crash, and the Department of Main Roads was requested to assist with the clean up.

A gas examiner was also called to the scene to examine the LPG tanker for possible damage.

A tow truck was also called to the scene to help take the vehicles away.

QFES was at the scene of the crash until 7.15pm.

bruce highway department of main roads ogmore qas qfes qps tmbcrash tmbnews tmbtraffic truck crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Gentle conversations': How sexual violence awareness begins

    premium_icon 'Gentle conversations': How sexual violence awareness begins

    News Cannonvale school helps spread message about respect at all ages.

    A playgroup where young and old are welcome

    premium_icon A playgroup where young and old are welcome

    News Seniors and children plan spooky get-together.

    Man pulled over for breath test, arrested with five charges

    premium_icon Man pulled over for breath test, arrested with five charges

    Crime A roadside breath test results in five separate charges for one man.

    WATCH: Huge mine blast sends 1.3 million cubic metres flying

    premium_icon WATCH: Huge mine blast sends 1.3 million cubic metres flying

    News World’s largest ‘blast’ goes off without a hitch at Bowen Basin mine.