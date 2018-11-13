Menu
Login
News

Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

Bill North
by
13th Nov 2018 4:43 AM
PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks at Dirty Creek overnight.
PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks at Dirty Creek overnight.

PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks south of Grafton overnight.

At about 2am two trucks were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway southbound just south of Falconers Lane at Dirty Creek, about 42km south of Grafton and 46km north of Coffs Harbour.

At 6am this morning one of two southbound lanes remained closed as RMS, emergency services and a heavy vehicle tow truck attend to salvage the scene.

Motorists are advised that the highway remains open, however to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area.

More details to come.

dirty creek editors picks pacific highway truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    We pause to remember

    We pause to remember

    News Cannonvale hosted a Remembrance Day service on Sunday attended by a crowd of about 300 people.

    TIME TO WET THE LINE

    TIME TO WET THE LINE

    News The Australian Fishing Championships start later this week.

    Day for thanks

    Day for thanks

    News Remembrance Day is tomorrow

    Costigan gets cold shoulder from roundtable

    Costigan gets cold shoulder from roundtable

    News Friday's roundtable did not have one notable face, the local MP.

    Local Partners