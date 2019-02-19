Menu
ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT: One person taken to hospital after a crash this morning. Bev Lacey
Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash at roundabout

19th Feb 2019 8:52 AM | Updated: 12:37 PM

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash this morning.

Two cars and one van collided at the roundabout on the corners of Eileen and North Sts just before 8.30am.

Paramedics were called to the scene where a woman was placed on a stretcher and taken to Dalby Hospital.

a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Dalby Herald the woman was in a stable condition after suffering minor injuries.

The Herald understands an unknown number of children were inside one of the vehicles.

