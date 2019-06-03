Two-vehicle collision in the Whitsundays

Two ambulance crews attended the incident, which happened near Valley Drive about 4.48pm.

Michael Marston - ePixel Images

TWO people have been taken to Proserpine Hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Shute Harbour Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said a girl in her mid teens, and woman in her 30s were taken hospital with minor injuries.

Both patients were trasported in a stable condition, the spokesperson said.