Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two ambulance crews attended the incident, which happened near Valley Drive about 4.48pm.
Two ambulance crews attended the incident, which happened near Valley Drive about 4.48pm. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Two-vehicle collision in the Whitsundays

Georgia Simpson
by
3rd Jun 2019 5:30 PM

TWO people have been taken to Proserpine Hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Shute Harbour Rd.

Two ambulance crews attended the incident, which happened near Valley Drive about 4.48pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said a girl in her mid teens, and woman in her 30s were taken hospital with minor injuries.

Both patients were trasported in a stable condition, the spokesperson said.

queensland ambulace service shute harbour rd two-vehcile crash two-vehicle collision whitsundays traffic
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Whitsunday local nominated for prestigious award

    Whitsunday local nominated for prestigious award

    News This event recognises exceptional women in travel, and a Whitsunday local has been nominated as a finalist in Travel Weekly's annual Women in Travel...

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:11 PM
    FREE EVENT: Women of the Whitsundays networking evening

    FREE EVENT: Women of the Whitsundays networking evening

    Whats On Connect with like-minded women over a glass of wine.

    FOR LEASE: Iconic Whitsunday venue needs new tenants

    premium_icon FOR LEASE: Iconic Whitsunday venue needs new tenants

    Property IT'S one of the most distinguishable venues in the Whitsundays.

    'Australia's biggest pub crawl': Bowen author's fourth book

    premium_icon 'Australia's biggest pub crawl': Bowen author's fourth book

    News This Bowen author has written about over 700 railway hotels.