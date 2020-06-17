Collision at recently fixed black spot in Bowen

A two vehicle collision has occurred at a notorious black spot in Bowen.

UPDATE: 12:41PM

EMERGENCY crews have now cleared the scene of a collision at the intersection of Powell St and Brisbane Street.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, however it is not clear how it occured.

There were no injuries, and all emergency crews have now left the scene.

ORIGINAL 11:30AM

TWO vehicles have been involved in a collision at a notorious black spot intersection in Bowen.

The incident occured at the intersection of Powell St and Brisbane St at about 11:21am.

Ambulance, fire and police crews are on the scene.

The intersection is notorious for crashes and has just undergone a major upgrade in an attempt to make it safer.