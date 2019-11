TRAFFIC CRASH: Two vehicles involved on Shute Harbour Road.

EMERGENCY services were called to a two vehicle traffic crash on Shute Harbour Road at Brandy Creek this morning.

A QPS media spokesman said police attended about 6.20am.

He said both vehicles are now off the road.

Traffic inbound from Proserpine was blocked earlier this morning and further delays are expected.

Fire crews were also called to the scene after a fuel spill.

