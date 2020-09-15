Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Proserpine police say they uncovered ice, marijuana and drug utensils during a raid. Photo: Zizi Averill
Proserpine police say they uncovered ice, marijuana and drug utensils during a raid. Photo: Zizi Averill
Crime

Two Whitsunday residents charged after ice, marijuana seized

Elyse Wurm
15th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO Whitsunday residents have been charged after ice, marijuana and drug utensils were found during a search in Proserpine.

Proserpine police searched a property on Faust St about 9.20am Thursday.

Police allege they uncovered 8g of ice, 35g of marijuana and multiple utensils during the raid.

A Proserpine woman, 24, and a Bowen man, 25, were both charged with drug-related charges and are due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on September 28.

More stories:

Investigations ongoing into cause of restaurant explosion

MP has almost ‘zero chance’ of delivering funding promises

‘I’ll slit your throat’: Man resists arrest at Airlie pub

More from Proserpine police:

A Bloomsbury man has been charged after he was allegedly caught driving while more than twice the legal limit.

The 20-year-old was pulled up on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury about 1.40am on Sunday.

He allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of .103 per cent and will appear in court at a later date.

A few days earlier, another man was charged at Bloomsbury after allegedly clocking 152km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Bruce Highway.

The 37-year-old Cairns man was caught about 7.50pm on Wednesday.

He was fined $1245 and lost eight demerit points.

drug charges ice mackay crime marijuana proserpine crime whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why a man on bestiality, extortion charges will stay in jail

        Premium Content Why a man on bestiality, extortion charges will stay in jail

        Crime Magistrate: ‘In my view, when one looks to the past, it is the best predictor of future behaviour’

        ‘Silly stunt’: CFMEU’s scathing response to LNP alliance

        Premium Content ‘Silly stunt’: CFMEU’s scathing response to LNP alliance

        Politics Stephen Smyth says workplace rights are a ‘non-negotiable’ when it comes to the...

        Crews quickly contain grass fire on private property

        Premium Content Crews quickly contain grass fire on private property

        News Multiple crews are working to blacken down the scene.

        Quick-thinking heroics in Airlie Beach restaurant explosion

        Premium Content Quick-thinking heroics in Airlie Beach restaurant explosion

        News The owners of a neighbouring cafe rushed to help when a massive bag rang out of The...