Two Whitsunday towns battle it out on the pitch

The Bowen side put up a good fight but were defeated by Proserpine in the Under-17s. Picture: Supplied

The Bowen side put up a good fight but were defeated by Proserpine in the Under-17s. Picture: Supplied

BOWEN players travelled south to Proserpine this week for their final fixture before the Christmas break.

Decked out in new playing shirts, Proserpine was always going to be tough to beat.

The U17s’ match turned out to be a very one-sided affair with Proserpine setting a target of 201 to chase for victory.

Top scorer for the Pitbulls was the in-form Michael Pettiford who, even with the use of his dad’s bat after breaking his at training earlier in the week, managed a handy 51 off 40 not out.

Ben Valmadre scored a handy 29 off 23 and Hunter McMullen 22 off 18.

Charlie Homewood was the best of the Bowen bowlers with 3 overs, 1 maiden 2 for 6.

With their inside knowledge of the pitch, the Proserpine bowlers were hard to get away.

Bowen cricketers took on Proserpine during the final clash before Christmas. Picture: Supplied

Jake Cremor, Keyra and Drayer Smith and Mason Harrison all bagged 2 wickets off their 3 overs for 15 runs or less.

Best of the batters was again Charlie Homewood who scored 20.

Proserpine bowled Bowen out for a meagre 76 runs taking a 4-0 lead in the Fox-Williams Shield.

The U13s’ match was a much closer affair, with Proserpine batting first and making 126 runs.

Top scorers were Jack Rock 17 not out, Jack Valmadre 17 and Levi Homes 12 in his first intertown match.

Bowen made 149 runs with Logan Douglas top scoring with 35 off 30 n/o, Ben Altmann 15 off 16 and Ella Homewood 12 off 23 n/o.

More stories

Fate of ‘minor’ change at Shute Harbour revealed

Tough decision made over Airlie Beach carols

Flashback: When a Beatles member lived in the Whitsundays

Best of the bowlers for Proserpine was Jacob Williams 2 overs 2 for 14 and Jack Wotherspoon, Levi Holmes and Dylan Aalbersberg bowling 2 overs 1 for 9.

The Master Blasters also took to the field and had lots of fun playing against each other.

The final Friday fixtures for the year will be played this week with the traditional parents versus kids matches.

Wednesday girls cricket continues at Galbraith Park for this week and next and numbers have been increasing each week.