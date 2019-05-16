Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on the scene of the home on Dunmore St. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police on the scene of the home on Dunmore St. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Gunman on the run after women, baby escape shooting

by Campbell Gellie
16th May 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two women and a 10-month-old baby have survived a drive-by shooting in Sydney's west overnight.

Police were called to a home on Dunmore St about 8.35pm after reports shots were fired into the front window, lounge room and bedroom.

Two women and a baby were uninjured. Picture: Bill Hearne
Two women and a baby were uninjured. Picture: Bill Hearne


Two women, a 23-year-old and 39-year-old, and a 10-month-old boy who live at the home were uninjured.

Cumberland Police Area Command officers established a crime scene at the home and are yet to arrest anyone.

Detectives will forensically examine a number of projectiles found outside the home.

The gunman is on the run. Picture: Bill Hearne
The gunman is on the run. Picture: Bill Hearne

More Stories

Show More

Top Stories

    HOT TOPIC: Centre's new 'sleek' design questioned

    premium_icon HOT TOPIC: Centre's new 'sleek' design questioned

    Council News The proposed design was put under the microscope on Thursday by key stakeholders.

    NEW JOBS: Mine near Bowen announces expansion plans

    premium_icon NEW JOBS: Mine near Bowen announces expansion plans

    Business Mine expansion a boost to local jobs

    Calmer seas ahead with $2.5m

    premium_icon Calmer seas ahead with $2.5m

    News Whitsunday maritime industry will see $2.5m under LNP.