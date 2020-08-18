Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Crime

Two women escape hotel quarantine

18th Aug 2020 3:56 PM

Two women reportedly escaped from mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia overnight.

It is understood the two women are now in police custody, Nine reports.

 

 

This comes as Western Australia recorded one new COVID-19 case overnight, after a woman in her 20s returned to Perth from overseas.

She is in hotel quarantine.

The state now has a total of 647 coronavirus cases, with five of those active.

All of the active cases are Western Australians who have returned from overseas.

More to come.

Originally published as Two women escape hotel quarantine

coronavirus quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies on fishing boat off Bowen coast

        Premium Content Man dies on fishing boat off Bowen coast

        News Paramedics performed CPR for half an hour before the man was declared dead

        JOBS ON OFFER: New rail business launches in Bowen

        Premium Content JOBS ON OFFER: New rail business launches in Bowen

        Business Recruitment is under way for about 50 jobs as a new company sets up its...

        • 18th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
        Labor names principal as new Whitsunday candidate

        Premium Content Labor names principal as new Whitsunday candidate

        Politics Cannonvale principal throws hat in the ring for upcoming state election.

        Filthy food prep conditions in Mackay restaurant

        Premium Content Filthy food prep conditions in Mackay restaurant

        Business Dead insects. Rags contaminated with raw chicken. No hand washing.